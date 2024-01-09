GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a week of recovery for a Grand Rapids bar after a recent fire caused the business to close its doors temporarily.

On the afternoon of Jan. 2, a fire broke out above Web Bar, located at the intersection of Muskegon Avenue and Richmond Street on Grand Rapids’ west side.

“I just came back from the bank and saw the flames coming out of the window and I freaked,” said Deb Owen, owner of Web Bar.

Owen has owned the bar for nearly 10 years. She said the fire occurred in an apartment that occupies the top level of the building.

“The first thing I was worried about was my son who was upstairs at the time in his apartment and his girlfriend and her daughter, and my dog and his dog,” Owen said.

The fire injured a firefighter but everyone else made it out safely.

Although there was no fire inside the bar itself, Web Bar remained closed a week later due to water and smoke damage.

“The floors are bucking up. (We will need) all new floors, all new ceilings because plastic holds the smell of the smoke,” Owen said.

Owen said she is working with insurance and this week a company will be brought in to start collecting items at the bar.

“Coming in and everything that can be saved, cataloging it, and by the end of the week taking it out to clean it and store it for us,” Owen said.

As the recovery process is underway, Owen is keeping her employees who were put out of work at the top of her mind.

“We have insurance to help but it doesn’t cover tips, which is a big part of this business. So, they all have to scramble. They’re good people and they’re figuring it out and I’m trying to help as much as I can, but I worry about them,” Owen said.

Despite the challenges caused by the fire, Owen said she was thankful.

“I thank God every day that it wasn’t worse than it was. The whole place could’ve burned to the ground,” Owen said.

She adds that Web Bar will eventually open its doors again.

“We’re going to open up as soon as we can and it’s going to be better than ever,” Owen said.

The exact timeline of when the bar will reopen is unclear, but Owen says it could be anywhere from six months to a year.