GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite cold temperatures and snow, Irish on Ionia is still happening on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., you’ll find bands, local entertainment, food, drinks and bagpipes on Ionia Avenue from Fulton Street to Oakes Street and Weston Street from Ionia Avenue to Commerce Avenue.

It’s a chilly day but a spokesperson for the event says it’s not anything Michiganders aren’t used to.

“We will have a variety of tents for people to go and enjoy and warm up a bit. We will also have a dance floor underneath the tent so plenty of options to keep you warm and happy and experience grand rapids how it is today,” Michele Ary said.

If you want to go, tickets can be purchased at the Fulton or Oakes Streets enterances. It’s $30 for general admission and $65 for VIP.

For more information about the event and tickets visit irishonionia.com.