‘Wear Red Day’ highlights seriousness of women’s heart disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Friday, Feb. 4, is National Wear Red Day, part of the “Go Red for Women” campaign to raise awareness about heart disease.

The American Heart Association started the platform 18 years ago to highlight this silent killer of women. Heart disease and stroke is responsible for nearly one in three deaths for women each year, the association says.

Lynne Jarman-Johnson, the co-chair for Grand Rapids’ Go Red for Women event, says it’s important to “know your numbers,” including cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and blood sugar. Knowing these numbers, what they mean and how to control them greatly reduces the risk for heart disease.

She encourages women to ask their friends and family about their numbers, and remind them to maintain a healthy diet, being physically active and sleeping well.

More information on the campaign can be found at goredforwomen.org.

