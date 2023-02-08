GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event in Grand Rapids will be all about spreading the love of cinema with some local talent.

The Wealthy Theatre is hosting its Open Projector Night on Feb. 15. This is the second time the theatre has hosted the event, after a similar one was held last fall.

“I think from here on out, every open projector night is just going to grow,” Nicholas Hartman with Wealthy Theatre said. “There’s so much love in the community — the film community, art community — and it’s such a great place to bring everyone together just to celebrate that.”

Twelve short films made by local filmmakers will be screened. Audience members can vote on their favorites, and the filmmaker behind the most-liked movie will win a $100 cash prize. The winning film will also play in front of a new audience before one of the theater’s cult classic movies shown on Tuesday nights.

“I think a lot of people have this understanding that local film or Michigan film is going to be poorly made. ‘Only good films are being made in Hollywood.’ And that is so not true. Some of the best films are being made right here in the backyard in Michigan,” Hartman said.

Open Projector Night will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre. General admission is $8. Admission for Wealthy Theatre members and Kendal College students is $6.