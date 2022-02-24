‘We are so scared’: Ukrainian-American fears for loved ones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday morning, Viktoriia Debeliuk’s friend back in Ukraine was woken up by a military plane flying over her home.

“She said, ‘Viktoriia, today there was airplanes flying over my house, and they was so loud,’” Debeliuk told News 8. “‘And I was just so scared that they were going to bomb my house, and it was the last minutes of my life.’”

Debeliuk, a Wyoming resident and a junior at Grandville High School, moved here from Western Ukraine in 2019, when she was 15. She came to Michigan with her mother, father and 10-year-old brother.

“It was my dad’s dream,” she said. “He dreamed about that like 20 years.”

She found out about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when she woke up Thursday.

“I was like, ‘What? What are you saying?’” Debeliuk said.

Most of her family and friends remain in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city of nearly 238,000 in Western Ukraine. She said it’s usually one of the safer parts of the country, but right now, everything is up in the air.

“My friends said, ‘Viktoriia, we are so scared that we could be bombed,’” she said. “‘That we could die.’ And they told me that it would be their last minutes of life. Which makes me like, ‘No, don’t say that, we’re going to be OK, we’re going to win, we’re a strong nation.'”

She said the Ukrainian community in Grand Rapids is small but tight knit. Many attend St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church on the West Side every Sunday.

In school Thursday, Debeliuk said she couldn’t even focus. The conflict was the only thing on her mind.

“I just hope that it all will stop,” she said. “Because I know that Ukrainian people don’t want this war, Russian people don’t want this war, it’s all just Russian government. It’s all just (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

She loves the United States and dreams of going to college here. But she also loves her home country and her connections there, so she’s torn over her future.

For now, as she anxiously waits to hear the latest from her family and friends in Ukraine, she’s asking for your help.

“Please share information, so the world will know what’s happening right now.”