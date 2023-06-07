GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids will close completely over the weekend.

Westbound I-196 will close at Ottawa Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday and remain totally shut down through 5 a.m. Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Also closed will be the on-ramps from College and Ionia/Division to westbound I-196, the ramps from westbound I-196 to both directions of US-131 and the ramp from northbound US-131 to westbound I-196. The ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The closure is so MDOT can complete bridge work on the Ottawa overpass.

A map shows the closure area on westbound I-196 (in red) and the detour (green). (Courtesy Michigan Department of Transportation)

MDOT is detouring traffic to westbound I-96 and then southbound on US-131.