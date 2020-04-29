WB I-196 closed in GR due to jackknifed semi

Closings & Delays
A jackknifed semi-truck on westbound I-196 in Grand Rapids Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of I-196 are closed in Grand Rapids due to a jackknifed semi-truck Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Westbound I-196 after Lane Avenue, Exit 76, is closed due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

