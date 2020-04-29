WB I-196 closed in GR due to jackknifed semi

A jackknifed semi-truck on westbound I-196 in Grand Rapids Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of I-196 are closed in Grand Rapids due to a jackknifed semi-truck Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Westbound I-196 after Lane Avenue, Exit 76, is closed due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic map

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the morning.