Grand Rapids

WB I-196 closed in GR after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Posted: May 01, 2019 09:37 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 09:37 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Westbound I-196 in Grand Rapids is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The westbound lanes of I-196 at Lake Michigan Drive are closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


