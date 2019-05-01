WB I-196 closed in GR after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Westbound I-196 in Grand Rapids is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The westbound lanes of I-196 at Lake Michigan Drive are closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan traffic conditions

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.