Water trail designation would improve paddler experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan group is working to get a section of the Grand River designated as an official water trail by the state.

The Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds is working to get input from the public on the river trail plan.

An official designation would help with improving access points and create a more seamless experience for paddlers, according to director Wendy Ogilvie.

“What we’re hoping to do is provide the signage, provide information about what hazards you might encounter along the way, how long it is until the next place you can get out,” Ogilvie said. “So it’s just a little bit more direction.”

The upper and middle Grand River watersheds are already designated by the state as water trails.

Designating the lower watershed would form a 252-mile-long trail that spans all the way to Lake Michigan and could open the trail to more funding.

“This helps communities because if this is in the plan … they can put that information into some of their grant requests for recreational improvements,” Ogilvie said.

Howard Meyerson, an outdoor enthusiast and paddler, said the designation is helpful.

“The official river trail designation is valuable for any community that’s along it,” Meyerson said. “A lot of people paddle, a lot of people kind of work their way through ‘how I do get from here to here?’ As this trail is developed there will be resources available to paddlers and others who want to use it.”

The trail could grow the sports in our area and help local businesses at the same time.

“Paddle sports have become a significant outdoor recreation activity but also a significant economic generator for communities,” Meyerson said.

The public was invited to attend a community open house, where people have the opportunity to provide input on the trail development plan, on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GVSU Seidman Center, 50 Front Avenue SW.

For more information on the project, you can visit the LGROW website.