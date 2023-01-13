A water main break closed the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Covell Avenue NW in Grand Rapids on Jan. 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has closed the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Covell Avenue NW in Grand Rapids Friday.

The city of Grand Rapids said the water main break happened around 10 a.m.

Crews have closed sections of the intersection for emergency repairs, the city said.

Traffic is being rerouted. The city said eastbound and westbound traffic on Lake Michigan Drive is being diverted to Bridge Street and Covell Avenue.

The cause of the water main break has not been released.