GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a water outage on Grand Rapids’ northwest side Thursday due to a water main break, the city says.

The outage is affecting four main areas:

7th Street from Tremont Boulevard to Covell Avenue (2000 to 2200)

Covell Avenue from Stone Hills to 4th Street (700-920)

Brandon Drive from 7th Street to Covell Avenue (2000 to 2080)

Shawmut Boulevard from Brandon Drive to Covell Avenue (730 to 800)

The city has not said how long the outage is expected to last or what caused the water main break.