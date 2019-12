GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re entering the thick of flu season, but it’s not too late to get your yearly flu shot, especially in West Michigan.

Dr. Bill Bush, the Pediatrician in Chief at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, joins News 8 live in studio.

Bush said the hospital is already starting to see Influenza B, but the biggest peak of Influenza A has not yet hit this season.

Watch the full video above to learn tip about how to protect yourself this flu season.