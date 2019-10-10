WATCH LIVE: Jared Chance sentenced for Ashley Young’s murder, mutilation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man convicted of murdering 31-year-old Ashley Young and mutilating her body afterward will learn his punishment Thursday.

Jared Chance faces a minimum of 26 years to 87 years and a maximum of life in prison when he’s sentenced by Judge Mark Trussock. The proceeding will be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

Jared Chance is led from a Grand Rapids courtroom after being convicted of second-degree murder and mutilation of a dead body in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Young. (Sept. 13, 2019)

Young’s family is expected to be in the courtroom to hear the judge’s decision. It’s unclear if they will directly address Chance in court.

An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Young with her mother, Kristine Young.

Chance rejected a plea deal on the eve of his weeklong trial last month. The plea would’ve given him a shot at parole in exchange for admitting to what he did with Oshtemo Township woman and her missing remains.

After hearing testimony from his brother, Young’s mother, detectives, forensic experts, and a neighbor, a jury convicted Chance on all charges he faced, including second-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, three counts of tampering with evidence and concealing the death of an individual.

Young was last seen alive Nov. 29 with Chance, visiting a hookah lounge and bar in Eastown. Chance’s neighbor discovered her torso on Dec. 2 in the basement of the Grand Rapids house where they rented apartments.

Forensic technicians testified that they found a box of body parts on the stairwell of the apartment building and human tissue and blood throughout Chance’s apartment. They also found a bloody reciprocating saw in Chance’s parents’ home in Holland, which Chance visited after Young’s disappearance.

Booking photos of Barbara Chance and James Chance, parents of convicted killer Jared Chance.

Chance’s parents, James and Barbara Chance are both charged with perjury and being an accessory after the fact in the mutilation and disinterment of a dead body. Their trials are scheduled for Jan. 6.

A week after the verdict, Young’s mom again told News 8 that all she wants to know is where the rest of her daughter’s body is. She also went after

This is a developing story. We have a crew in the courtroom for Thursday’s sentencing and will provide updates on woodtv.com and live reports on News 8 beginning at 5 p.m.