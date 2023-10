GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a motorcycle and a bicycle crashed in Grand Rapids Tuesday, setting the motorcycle on fire.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Ionia Avenue SW.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash.

Viewer Niko Cortes captured video of the motorcycle on fire.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The motorcyclist was checked on scene.