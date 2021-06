Above, watch the full press conference.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids Wednesday to highlight her administration’s child care proposal.

The governor’s office said the proposal would expand affordable child care for an additional 150,000 children as parents head back into the workplace.

She was be joined by GRCC President Dr. Bill Pink and Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative Associate Director K’Sandra Earle and other business leaders.