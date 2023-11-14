GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids on Tuesday retired the enormous flag hanging on its grounds for the year.

“We had the privilege of partnering with several organizations, volunteers and supporters of the Home in the retiring of our big old glory for the year,” it said in a Facebook post.

It thanked the community and Eric Nelson with the Kent County Veterans Honor Guard for honoring and caring for the flag.

The home has said the flag is the largest in West Michigan, around 30 by 50 feet.

Watch the video of the ceremony, courtesy Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, in the player above.