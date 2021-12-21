‘Warm Hands, Warm Hearts’: Drive collecting donations for women in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The YWCA provides services for domestic and sexual violence survivors across west central Michigan.

They help more than 4,000 people each year, but that number has gone up significantly since the start of the pandemic.

A winter clothing drive is underway to get families the supplies they need. Warm Hands, Warm Hearts was started 14 years ago by Laura Fogle, DDS, a local orthodontist who wanted to help. Last year, her office collected more than 600 items.

Often times, women leave a violent situation without any extra clothing or belongings, so donation drives like Warm Hands, Warm Hearts are extremely important. They’re looking for new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves. They especially need children’s coats and small or medium sized coats for women.

You can drop items of at Fogle’s office at 933 Three Mile Road NW in Grand Rapids through Wednesday, Dec. 22. Next week, you can bring items directly to the YWCA at 25 Sheldon Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

If you need help, you can reach the 24-hour, confidential helpline of the YWCA at 616.454.YWCA.