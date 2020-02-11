Walking tour to honor black history in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People looking for a way to commemorate Black History Month can do so as part of the World of Winter Festival this weekend.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is offering the Black History Walking Tour for free noon on Saturday.

Chief Tour Ambassador Caroline Cook of Grand Rapids Running and Walking Tours will host the hour-long walk around downtown, highlighting how African Americans have left their mark on the city.

“I try to get in as much information as I can in an hour, but the reality is I could probably walk and talk with the black history information for two or three hours,” Cook told News 8 Tuesday.

The tour’s stops include the Rosa Parks statue, Paul Collins’ artwork around the city and the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, previously the Pantlind, which became the first major American hotel to host the National Conference of the Urban League in 1950.

In addition to the guided walking tour with Cook, a self-guided tour around downtown is offered through the GR Walks app for free anytime.

You can learn more about other tours Cook offers on the tour website.