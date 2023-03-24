GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event in Grand Rapids this weekend is all about bringing the community together to show support for seniors.

The second annual March for Meals Community Walk and 5K is capping off a month-long campaign by Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan.

During March, more than 5,000 Meals on Wheels programs across the country joined forces in an effort to raise awareness and money to feed seniors.

“We serve to close 600,000 seniors in Kent and Allegan County. It’s is about sure that our seniors are not lonely or forgotten. It’s about having that touch point. It’s about providing meals that they may not otherwise be able to afford, especially ones that are nutritionally balanced,” said Nicole Rodammer, MOWWM Director of Development.

The March for Meals Community Walk and 5k is happening Sunday at 10 a.m. at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. It’s $30 to participate.