Wahlburgers to open first W. MI restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids

A March 23, 2021 image posted by Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown announces the addition of Wahlburgers to the hotel’s ground floor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids will soon be home to West Michigan’s first Wahlburgers.

The Hinman Company, which owns Grand Rapids’ Residence Inn by Marriott, announced its agreement with the restaurant chain Tuesday. Wahlburgers will take over one of two ground-floor retail spaces at the hotel, which opened at the corner of Ionia Avenue NW and Fulton Street three weeks ago.

Wahlburgers’ menu focuses on American fare with signature burgers, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, including the Impossible Burger. The 3,527-square-foot restaurant will also feature a full bar with specialty drinks including adult floats, sangria and cocktails.

Hotel guests who don’t want to dine inside or sit outside at one of the tables along Ionia Avenue can order takeout or room service from the restaurant’s menu.

The Hinman Company CEO Roger Hinman said Wahlburgers will “enhance and complement the strong food scene in the City and will be a great destination for all residents and visitors to the area.”

This is Walhburgers’ third existing location in Michigan; the other two restaurants are in Royal Oak and Detroit.

The restaurant franchise that started in Massachusetts a decade ago is the brain child of actors Mark and Donnie Wahlburg and their brother, Chef Paul Wahlberg. An A&E reality TV series about the restaurant chain and its owners ran for 10 seasons.

A Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows Wahlburgers Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Wahlburgers)

Residence Inn officials expect the restaurant to open later this summer. The hotel hopes to announce a second tenant for its retail space soon.