GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Corewell Health has revealed West Michigan’s top baby names for 2023.

The top boy name was Theodore, while the top girl name was Charlotte. In years past, both have been in the top three names on the list, compiled by Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals- Butterworth Hospital, Corewell Health said.

The hospital system says it will have delivered around 30,000 babies statewide by the end of the year, more than any other in the state.

Here’s this year’s top baby names:

Top baby boy names:

Theodore Oliver Henry Miles James Liam Maverick Ezra Leo Noah

Top baby girl names: