GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan doctors are watching for a potentially serious liver illness in children.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned about the illness on Friday, saying it is investigating over 100 cases of hepatitis and five deaths that may be linked to the illness.

“These cases of liver disease that have been reported to date, these weren’t just mild inflammation of the liver. They were actually much more severe. Children have been sick, they’ve had fever. The liver was really not functioning normally,” said Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health.

Most of the cases have been in children between the ages of 1 and 6 years old, she said.

Olivero said there has not been any cases identified in West Michigan yet, but there are two possible cases on the east side of the state.

She said the most likely cause of the illness in children is a strain of adenovirus, which can cause symptoms like the common cold, a runny nose or a cough, but can also cause liver inflammation.

The virus is very contagious, she said. Olivero said simple habits can help protect you and your kids, like staying away from people who are sick and washing your hands.

Symptoms parents should watch for include abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes and a fever, Olivero said.