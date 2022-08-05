GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Clean up continues in parts of Kentucky after last month’s deadly floods. The American Red Cross is helping with relief efforts, including volunteers from West Michigan.

Dan Buchin was in Kentucky Friday, helping at a shelter where dozens of families that were displaced by the floods are staying. He started volunteering three years ago, and said along with providing shelter and meals, he also helps comfort families.

If you would like more information about volunteering for the American Red Cross, or to make a donation, visit www.redcross.org