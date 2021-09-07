W. MI United Way to hold 9/11 Day of Service event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the country prepares to reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, groups in West Michigan are finding ways to get the community involved in a day of service.

Heart of West Michigan United Way is looking to get 300 volunteers for a day of service. The event, 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center located on Division Avenue near the intersection of Alger Street SE.

“On this 20th anniversary, I think it’s important for families to take time and teach their kids about this. So many really don’t know what 9/11 really is all about. We will provide resources and talking points. It’s really just a day to reflect,” said Maribeth Groen, assistant director of marketing at Heart of West Michigan United Way.

Volunteers will learn and talk about the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance as well as the importance of emergency planning and preparedness. They will also get supplies to create emergency response starter kits. In total, organizers hope to make 1,200 kits.

Those who are interested after asked to preregister online.