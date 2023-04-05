GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new movie about gratitude and finding a new outlook on life is coming to Hallmark Movies and Mysteries this Easter Sunday.

“The Blessing Bracelet” was written by Grand Rapidians Patrick Ziegler and Teresa Thome of Fubble Entertainment. They were inspired by a piece of jewelry produced by Illinois-based jewelry company Made As Intended. The bracelet has four beads that serve as a reminder to count the blessings in life.

The movie stars Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks. It airs Sunday April 9at 7 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.