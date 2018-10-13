W. MI Scouts and youth to participate in 'STEMQuest' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All youth are invited to attend STEMQuest - you don't have to be a BSA Member to experience this hands on event scheduled for Oct. 20 at The Gerber Scout Reservation in Twin Lakes. [ + - ] Video Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next weekend scouts and kids around West Michigan will have a chance to test their skills in STEM activities at the Gerber Scout Reservation in Twin Lake.

The STEM Executive with the Michigan Crossroads Council, Bridget Knight, and the Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 334, Michael Meadow, joined Daybreak to talk about the Oct. 20 event that's open to the public.

"STEMQuest" will teach scouts about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) all while working toward completing merit badges and rank advancements.

While the event is focused around the Boy Scouts, all youth are invited to attend - you don't have to be a BSA Member to join in on the fun.

Activities are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to:

Build a (ROV) Remote Operated Vehicle and launch it in the lake

Learn about simple machines on the climbing tower

Build your own fold-scope and find invasive species at Camp

Create 3-D printed creations in the Muskegon Community College Fab Lab.

And much more.

You can find more information about the event by visiting their website.