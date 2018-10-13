Grand Rapids

W. MI Scouts and youth to participate in 'STEMQuest'

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 09:13 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2018 10:48 AM EDT

W. MI Scouts and youth to participate in 'STEMQuest'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next weekend scouts and kids around West Michigan will have a chance to test their skills in STEM activities at the Gerber Scout Reservation in Twin Lake.

The STEM Executive with the Michigan Crossroads Council, Bridget Knight, and the Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 334, Michael Meadow, joined Daybreak to talk about the Oct. 20 event that's open to the public.

"STEMQuest" will teach scouts about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) all while working toward completing merit badges and rank advancements. 

While the event is focused around the Boy Scouts, all youth are invited to attend - you don't have to be a BSA Member to join in on the fun.

Activities are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. 

Attendees will learn how to:

  • Build a (ROV) Remote Operated Vehicle and launch it in the lake
  • Learn about simple machines on the climbing tower
  • Build your own fold-scope and find invasive species at Camp
  • Create 3-D printed creations in the Muskegon Community College Fab Lab.

And much more.

You can find more information about the event by visiting their website

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure