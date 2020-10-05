W. MI nonprofit works to feed kids on the weekends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During the pandemic, many parents are still relying on schools to help feed their kids during the week but now a different issue has been brought to light: making sure they still have enough to eat on the weekends.

Leaders with the organization Hand2Hand say they want to make sure that no child goes hungry. That’s why they’re now launching a month-long fundraiser to help families right here in West Michigan.

Officials say they’ve received many requests from area schools to help provide weekend meals for food-insecure students, specifically ages 3 to 18.

The group is asking for all the fundraising, donations and any help they can get.

Their goal is to raise $200,000, which would allow the organization to expand by helping 31 new schools this year.

“The need our students are facing is greater than even before,” said Cheri Honderd, the founder and executive director of Hand2Hand. “Our students need us now more than ever due to the COVID impact and working families who are struggling. We just simply want to come alongside those kids who are struggling.”

More information on how you can donate can be found online.