GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For some, running is a hobby — a way to stay healthy. For others, it is a sense of purpose.

“It just became a passion for me. It is a time that I get to spend time with myself and my inner thoughts and work on what I need to work on personally to grow,” said Joshua Harrison. “When I run, I’m happier, I’m more patient, I’m more kind, I’m more loving,”

Harrison has only been running for two years, but he’s already logged more miles than most people will in a lifetime. He’s now using that passion to help others.

On Tuesday, he plans to run from his house in Eau Claire to his workplace at Total Quality Logistics in Grand Rapids. That’s a total of 100 miles. In February, he started training for the run, carving out time between being a full-time sales professional and father. In the past three months, he’s run more than 1,200 miles.

“I work an 8 to 5 job and have five kids, so I don’t have any time from 8 a.m. to midnight. I have to make the time, so I wake up at 3:30 and I’ll run a marathon before work to build the miles and get ready to do stuff like this,” Harrison said.

The distance will break his previous personal record of 70 miles, but he has a bigger mission behind it than a new personal best. Every dollar he raises will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. He’ll start around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and expects to finish in 13-14 hours, just under an 8-minute-per-mile pace. Through TQL’s charity program, TQL Cares, he’ll get a 50 percent match from the company, which has partnered with RMHWM for years.

“Not only does Ronald McDonald house do good work, so obviously supporting that organization in their efforts is of abundance of importance, but Josh… to learn his story, follow him on social media, and hear who he is as a human being. He lives by this motto of if I can do something and I don’t, I’m doing less for myself and the community,” said Kyle Hoogewind, group sales manager at TQL.

Hoogewind said they’ve set a goal of raising $20,000 in donations before the company match. He said Harrison’s mission is inspiring and demonstrates that giving back to your community doesn’t always have to be in the form of dollars.

“A lot of people have a lot of gifts, whether it’s just time, whether it’s the ability to run, whether it’s just skills that are needed in the community, and then to take that to the level that he’s taking it, to preach that word of doing good for others just through the skills that you have.”

Harrison doesn’t feel that there’s anything special or unique about him, and he doesn’t do it for the accolades.

“It is my duty to myself, society and my family to be the best version of myself in every area of my life, and running is a way that I do that.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here. You can follow Harrison’s journey on Instagram.