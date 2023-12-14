GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tens of thousands of White House holiday cards are hitting Americans’ mailboxes this week, and it’s all thanks to a West Michigan local.

Chris Hankinson isn’t new to the high-profile design world, as he designed the 2013 White House holiday card for the Obama administration.

“I got a call while I was having lunch one day,” he said, reflecting on a decade-old conversation. “And you know how sometimes it will say restricted or something on your phone. It just didn’t say anything. It was blank. … It was the White House calling.”

Hankinson, who owns Hilltop Studios LLC, a pop-up greeting card design shop, said he thought that call was the peak of his career. But some 10 years later, his artistic services were commissioned once more.

Though he retired four years ago, Hankinson says “you don’t say no” to the White House. Over the past five months, Hankinson again worked with members of the Democratic National Committee and three Michigan-based companies to bring to life this year’s design: the interior of the White House’s Grand Hall.

“So this is the first interior I have ever done, actually,” Hankinson said. “I’ve been doing it about 30 years. Interiors are difficult. Because there’s no walls and there’s no ceilings, so you have to indicate a lot. So this was really the first one I successfully pulled off.”

The White House holiday card is funded each year by either the DNC or the GOP. This year, Hankinson said 150,000 cards were sent out to various donors and supporters.

The cards seem to have just started to hit mailboxes across the country. Hankinson admitted to looking at X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to watch reactions from those receiving their cards this year.

“One person commented about kids being raised in a digital age now, so getting something in the mail from the president is impressive,” he said.

Hankinson said he plans to return to retirement — but if the White House calls again some 10 years later, he’d be willing to dust off his workshop once again.