W. MI Hispanic group after El Paso: ‘We need your voice’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s Latino community is reacting to the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas shooting with a call for unity.

Investigators are “reasonably confident” the suspect wrote an anti-Hispanic immigrant document posted online before the attack.

“Every population in this country other than the Native American population has come from someplace else,” pointed out Adnoris Torres, who serves as executive director for the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan.

“The language that has been used since the 2016 election has posed the Hispanic Latino community as rapist, as murderers,” Torres said.

He says those words along with the terms “alien” and “other” dehumanize the population.

“So it becomes easier to take acts like these towards a community,” Torres explained.

But Torres wouldn’t put blame squarely on President Donald Trump.

“I’m saying government as a whole hasn’t looked at this language in a way that it should,” he said.

Titled “The Inconvenient Truth,” the manifesto pushed talking points about preserving European identity in America. But the author claimed to have developed those beliefs before Trump’s presidency, and criticized both Democrats and Republicans.

Torres believes not speaking out against demeaning language makes you complicit to acts that happen after it’s used.

“We have to be able to speak to our allies that we have in our communities in West Michigan to say we need your voice, we need you to speak counter to this,” said Torres. “Right now, we cannot have passive voice and we cannot let the other side speak untruths about who we are as a community, about what we do as a community and about all the contributions that the Latino community has given to the U.S.”