W. MI groups to send letter to support refugees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A show of support for refugees from the West Michigan community is being sent to the incoming Biden Administration.

It’s a joint effort between Bethany Christian Services and Church World Service.

The organizations say West Michigan has a rich history of welcoming refugees, and they’re bringing together dozens of community, business and religious leaders who feel the same way.

“They told us that one day we will be settled to a place that we will be safer and that for my parents was the United States,” said Sylvia Nyamuhungu.

Nyamuhungu’s parents were refugees before she was born. She went from Rwanda to Tanzania to Kenya before finally settling in West Michigan.

Nine years later, Nyamuhungu works for Church World Service as the Michigan refugee community organizer. The organization is partnering with Bethany Christian Services with a common goal of helping refugees.

“Refugees are the most vetted traveler into the United States. They have security background checks by eight different agencies, federal agencies. They go through six security databases. There are two inter-agency checks. Along with that, there are medical screenings,” said Susan Kragt, branch director for Refugee and Immigrant Services for Bethany Christian Services.

Kragt says there were concerns about remarks made by the Trump Administration about refugees coming into the community. Some of those remarks came the night before the election at President Donald Trump’s rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

“Biden has vowed to increase refugee admissions from terrorist nations by over 700%, including from Syria, Somalia and Yemen. The Biden plan would overwhelm your communities and turn Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest into a virtual refugee camp,” Trump said at his rally near Grand Rapids the night before the election.

“We decided to come up with this letter that shows the actual picture of what West Michigan looks like and what West Michigan thinks about refugees,” said Nyamuhungu.

The letter is signed by dozens of religious, education, organization and business leaders, like the Christian Reformed Church and Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Nyamuhungu and Kragt say many people already know how valuable refugees are to the West Michigan community.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of and everything to gain in welcoming refugees,” said Kragt.

The letter will be open to signatures until midnight Tuesday.