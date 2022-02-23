W. MI doctor develops virtual reality program to train physicians

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan doctor is changing how physicians across the country and the world are trained on life-saving procedures for certain patients.

Dr. Jihad A. Mustapha is the CEO of ACV Centers and the first endovascular interventional therapist to offer physicians the opportunity to observe and learn from his procedures through virtual reality.

ACV Centers focus on providing care for patients with Peripheral Artery Disease and the complications of Critical Limb Ischemia.

“PAD patients or CLI patients are really, really dear to my heart because these are the patients that get neglected,” said Mustapha. “Especially racial disparity, African American, Hispanics, they don’t get the care they need.”

Patients with CLI have a lifespan of five years or less and oftentimes have to undergo amputation. Mustapha said once that happens, the chance of death is high, which is why he’s made it a goal to increase awareness about the treatment and therapy options available to prevent amputations.

Dr. Jihad Mustapha, CEO of ACV Centers, teamed up with MedTech software company Immertec to create a virtual reality program to teach physicians to perform live-saving endovascular procedures.

“There’s not a lot of operators that can perform surgery in these patients and our goal is to increase that number,” he explained. “Before COVID, we used to train about 250 physicians that came through our centers, and with COVID, we aren’t able to do this.”

Mustapha wanted to find a way to continue that education, so he teamed up with Immertec, a MedTech software company, to create a new program.

“This technology now allows physicians to be anywhere in the country or in the world and be able to have an eagle and see everything that you’re looking at here. Almost 7 points. They can see the ultrasound, they can see the angiogram, my hands, and we can also communicate at the same time.”

Not only can doctors watch his procedures from somewhere else, but he can also put on the VR headset himself and help a physician perform a procedure. He believes it will change the way physicians are trained in the future.

“Once covid is over, still actually physicians going to prefer to use this technology because who wants to travel two days, and with another day of work, three days total where they can actually get the same thing and better yet be immersed more in what I’m doing,” Mustapha said. “You go into a different world, and you feel like you’re just there. Nothing else interrupts you where other educational components you can look at your phone or talk to someone where this actually takes you away into almost a video game-like life.”

The first training was held on Jan. 26 with physicians attending from several U.S. states, the United Kingdom and Argentina. The endovascular procedure was performed on a patient with a blocked leg artery that caused extreme pain, limiting his ability to walk and exercise. The physicians were able to see safe and effective techniques to obtain arterial access and successfully open the blockage.

ACV Centers and Immertec plan to host ongoing trainings over the next year, reaching hundreds of physicians.