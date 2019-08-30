W. MI company out $2,000+ after botched 5K in GR

A contributed photo of police at the Margarita Madness 5K in Grand Rapids on Aug. 24, 2019. (Courtesy Michael Reygaert)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan party rental company is joining the chorus of people furious after a botched 5K in Grand Rapids.

The Margarita Madness 5K at Riverside Park promised tequila at the finish line, but instead participants found Grand Rapids police officers shutting everything down.

Several red flags show up online about the race and its organizers, but the setup certainly looked legitimate.

Tables, chairs, coolers and tents were rented through Baker Tent and Party Rentals. The itemized agreement included 40, 6-foot tables and three 20-by-40 feet canopy tents.

The Worldwide Push Foundation, run by the same people who organize the race, signed the contract with Baker Aug. 15 — a week before packet pickup at the park.

Rather than place a deposit and make a final payment, the guys wanted to pay on one check.

A company representative confirmed that $2,787.95 check bounced Thursday.

In a statement to News 8 a representative said, “We are disappointed with the events that took place regarding the Margarita Run, but in our nearly 50 years of serving West Michigan this type of situation has only happened a handful of times. Fortunately, 99.9% of our customers are amazing and we are so grateful to every single one of them.”

One of the organizers, Aaron Scott, appeared in Kent County court Monday for distributing alcohol without a proper permit. News 8 has filed an open records request for the original permit filed with the city of Grand Rapids for the event.