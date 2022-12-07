GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudson Goetz loves to play cornhole and is also really good at it.

Recently, he took first place in singles at the regional competition for the American Cornhole League in Grand Rapids.

“I was really excited,” Hudson said about his win.

He would love to play contact sports, but that is not possible for Hudson. The fact that he is even alive is a miracle.

Hudson’s mom said he was born with Pierre Robin sequence.

“He basically had no lower jaw due to that condition. Hudson had his first surgery at 10 days old. He lived his first months in the ICU at Helen Devos (Children’s Hospital) and required oxygen and a feeding tube for quite a while,” Angela Goetz explained.

She said doctors told her it would be a miracle and a triumph if he made it to a year.

Ten years later, Hudson is still fighting health issues, including juvenile arthritis. Doctors also discovered another complication more recently, a Chiari malformation.

“It literally means his brain is falling through the base of his skull. It’s been a balancing act.”

These health conditions also prevent Hudson from playing baseball or basketball, two contact sports he enjoys.

Despite all of the doctors’ appointments and treatments, Hudson has had to endure. His demeanor does not give away any of his struggles. He seems like a happy 10-year-old boy, excited about the sport he has recently come to love.

His perseverance has caught the attention of professional cornholers, like Jeremy Schermerhorn, who Ultra Corn Hole sponsors. He met Hudson about six months ago.

“He was constantly coming up to me, wanting to play with me. He is probably one of a handful of kids that I have seen around here that can throw a bag like he does,” said Schermerhorn.

Angela Goetz said Hudson had done a lot of chores at home and for neighbors to save money so he could join cornhole tournaments.

When he wins singles at an event like the ACL regionals in Grand Rapids last weekend, he wins against people three times his age. He also has friends his age who have joined him as doubles partners.

Regardless of the ages or the wins, Hudson’s mom is thrilled to see him doing something he loves.

“It makes me happy that he has found something that he can compete in and belong. We’re really fortunate,” she said.