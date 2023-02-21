A tray of paczki at Sandy’s Donuts in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bakeries across West Michigan will offer paczki for Paczki Day, including Sandy’s Donuts in Grand Rapids.

Paczki are Polish pastries — deep-fried pieces of dough filled with some sort of filling, including custard, raspberry, strawberry and the traditional prune.

In the U.S., Paczki Day is traditionally observed the day before Ash Wednesday. Although, in Poland, paczki sales are the highest on Fat Thursday, the Thursday before Ash Wednesday.

If you have food sensitivities or dietary restrictions, Rise Authentic Bakery Co. in Grand Rapids will sell vegan and gluten-free paczki Tuesday. It will offer three flavors: Boston cream, lemon curd and raspberry.

The bakery opens at 7 a.m. and is located at 1220 Fulton Street W.