W. MI author shares story during Suicide Prevention Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month and, in an effort to help other people, a man from West Michigan is sharing his story through his new book.

Joseph Reid is the author of “Broken Like Me” and the executive director of the organization Broken People, an international mental health support group. He says he wants people to know that they’re not alone when going through hard times.

Reid says he’s been hospitalized three separate times for depression and wants to share how he overcame his struggles. He says he wants to normalize the discussion around mental health, and his story isn’t just for those with a mental illness, but for anyone who finds themselves going through a hard time or are feeling broken.

He says by sharing his story, he hopes others will feel a sense of hope.

“It’s all just about being faithful, vulnerable with who I am, and hoping that my pain has some purpose for somebody. I just beg God every day that my pain is not without purpose,” said Reid.

More information about Broken People can be found online.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK. Those under the age of 21 can talk to a peer by calling Teen Link at 1.866.833.6546.