VP Harris breaks ceiling for her West Michigan sorority sisters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Kamala Harris officially represented her historically Black sorority on the national stage Wednesday.

Her West Michigan Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sisters were in awe as they watched one of their own take the oath to serve in the White House.

“I had to like catch my breath for a second, catch some tears,” said Jacquie Harris, graduate advisor of the Nu Theta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

For Jacquie Harris, the inauguration carried significant weight as both a woman of color and as a woman of AKA.

“She has shattered that ceiling,” Jacquie Harris said. “I am like over-the-moon proud to be an AKA; I’ve been a member of this illustrious organization for over 20 years now.”

Vice President Harris is the first Alpha Kappa Alpha woman to serve in her role. She preceded the Alpha Chapter of the sorority at the historically Black Howard University where it was founded on Jan. 15, 1908.

The vice president’s road to the White House is a journey her sorority sisters said inspires future generations of women.

“I think about what it means for the young girls, especially girls who are Black or of color,” said Jamie Gordon, president of the Theta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “It says to them that they can accomplish whatever they want to do, and they see that in action now.”

When little girls, like Vice President Harris’ great nieces look in the mirror, they can see themselves, not only in positions of power, but in sororities like their great aunt’s.

“No matter what you want to do, you can do it,” Jacquie Harris said. “Go after it and do it.”