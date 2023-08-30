GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup takes place Sept. 9-16, and the community is invited to pitch in.

Former Mayor George Heartwell started the event in 2003 and this year, the West Michigan Environmental Action Council is celebrating 20 years with a number of activities.

“We want folks to join in on this weeklong campaign. It’s not just a day … but it’s a weeklong campaign to help clean up our river, the people’s river, everyone’s river,” said Marshall Kilgore, director of engagement at WMEAC.

Volunteers are provided with gloves, trash bags and other supplies. Groups can sign up to adopt one of the 45 designated areas at the WMEAC website.