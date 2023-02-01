GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s LaughFest is looking for more volunteers.

Rob Johns is the volunteer coordinator for Gilda’s Club, but before that he volunteered at the comedy festival for 10 years.

“(I) really developed a passion for the organization, and I could see how important the volunteers are to help the mission of Gilda’s Club, which is to provide free support for people that are on a cancer or grief journey,” he said.

LaughFest will have about 60 events from March 8 to March 12. Johns said they need around 300 volunteers, and anyone 16 years old or older can volunteer.

“We are looking for volunteers to help us in many different ways. We have general volunteers, smile volunteers that help with ticketing, that help with wayfinding, just to make it a really wonderful experience for our guests,” he said.

LaughFest will hold a training for volunteers next weekend. You can apply to volunteer between now and Feb. 21.

For information and to apply, go to laguhfestgr.org/volunteer.