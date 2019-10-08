Volunteers spruce up Ronald McDonald House in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 120 volunteers are working Monday and Tuesday to update the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

The Ronald McDonald House in Grand Rapids was awarded the annual volunteer project for 2019 by Herman Miller in Zeeland. Each year, Herman Miller gives its employees 16 paid hours to work with a charity of their choice.

On Monday, volunteers worked on a new mural designed by Mamata Volvoikar, Herman Miller’s top graphic designer from India. OAK Construction installed the wall on which the mural was painted.

“Every piece of that mural means something specific to the Ronald McDonald House. They gave us a bunch of words they were interested in us portraying. Hope, community and family and that’s all seen in the mural,” Sasha Wolff from Herman Miller said.

Volunteers work on a mural at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 7, 2019)

A crew of more than 60 volunteers also installed a meditation area, a garden and updated the playhouse. Volunteers will also add a pavilion with a tool shed, build a deck, plant trees, cook for families and pave the recycling area.

Volunteers work on a pavilion, tool shed and meditation garden at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 7, 2019)

Though Herman Miller sponsored the project, many of the materials were donated.

“This is not something we could have done on our own, so we feel very fortunate that through their foundation, they have their volunteers coming out to be a part of this,” Kim Rantala from the Ronald McDonald House said.

For more than 30 years, the Ronald McDonald House has served as a home away from home for families with children receiving medical care in metro Grand Rapids.