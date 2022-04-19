GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the West Side Community Cleanup are expecting hundreds of volunteers to come out Saturday to take part in the event.

This year’s cleanup will be spread out across five districts to make it easier for more people to participate, allowing volunteers to choose the area closest to them to clean. The neighborhoods include:

District 1: West Leonard at West Grand Neighborhood Organization

District 2: Stockbridge at Lincoln Park

District 3: West Fulton at John Ball Park

District 4: Southwest at Cesar Chavez Elementary

District 5: West Downtown at Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Volunteers should meet at their registered district site for check-in and to pick up their welcome packets at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The cleanup will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed by a block party at John Ball Zoo.

The block party will feature free meals for cleanup volunteers, games and activities for kids, live music, vendor and resource booths and an adult beverage tent. Volunteers will also receive an admission pass for the zoo that they can use that day or later in the season.

“It’s all about the whole sustainability and everybody coming together as a community, especially after the last two years of COVID,” WGNO Executive Director Annette Vandenberg said. “We’re going to have a clinic out there for vaccines and lots of resources for people, resources to help reduce lead in their homes; really just thinking about the environment and how we can be an environment for everyone.”

Those interested volunteering for the event can find more information and register on the WGNO website.