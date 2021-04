GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers planted trees in southeast Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon to celebrate Earth Day.

Amplify GR partnered with Friends of Grand Rapids to put together the event to add a fresh, green look to the Boston Square neighborhood. Along with planting trees, the 40 volunteers also helped clean up the area.

After, volunteers celebrated with some socially-distanced rock climbing at Terra Firma Bouldering Co. in Grand Rapids.