GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Four Star Theatre in Grand Rapids got a helping hand Tuesday as work continues to rehab the venue.

The renovation effort at the 85-year-old theater was one of 100 projects chosen for Lowe’s Hometowns Program. In addition to a $100,000 grant, volunteers from Lowe’s on Tuesday helped with yard work, graffiti removal and trash cleanup near the theater. They also assisted with weatherproofing and painting the building’s new entrances.

Marcus Ringnalda, who owns the theater and is leading the restoration project, said the help will make a big difference.

“It’s important because we need it. There’s so much to do just to keep this place clean,” he said. “The Lowe’s folks are so helpful. They donated all the materials that we’re using today.”

The Four Star Theatre on S. Division Avenue near Burton Street is in phase 2 of its renovation efforts. That includes replacing the marquee and roof and upgrading the HVAC system.