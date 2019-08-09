Volunteers build bunk beds for W MI foster families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers came together Friday to build new bunk beds for kids in foster care.

It happened at the Center for Community Transformation off Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Volunteers from GE Aviation and Bethany Christian Services put in the elbow grease for the bunk beds that will be provided to foster families in the community.

“In Kent County, there are over 800 children in foster care,” Cheri Williams of Bethany Christian Services. “Any time we can rally community resources and partners to come alongside our foster parents — it’s just a wonderful thing. That’s really why we’re here.”

About 10 bunk beds were built at the event.

Bethany Christian says there are about 14,000 foster children in Michigan.