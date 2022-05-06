GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to enjoy the spring weather this weekend and take ownership of their favorite spaces.

The group is holding its second annual “It’s My Park Day” on Saturday, May 7.

Volunteers will gather at eight parks across Grand Rapids: Cherry Park, Garfield Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Ken-O-Sha Park, Lincoln Park, Mackay Jaycee Park, Plaster Creek Family Park and Wilcox Park.

Keely Moriarty, Friends of GR Park’s volunteer coordinator, said volunteers will be tackling the projects that park officials have laid out for them.

“At a few parks, we are spreading mulch onto trails and at different spots. Some places we are pruning trees, picking up trash, anything the parks really need,” Moriarty told News 8.

Moriarty says volunteers are the heart of the community, showing how simple acts like these can make a big difference.

“Everybody goes in together and they take care of what they love,” Moriarty said. “It helps for everybody that wants to go there. If there’s one specific person that is taking it on, things will get done because they love it, but it’s better to bring the community together.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. People who are interested in volunteering should fill out a form on the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks website.