Visit John Ball Zoo for cheap ahead of seasonal closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo’s 2021 season is coming to an end but there are still a few days left to enjoy it.

From now until Nov. 21, when the zoo closes for winter, admission for everyone will be at a discounted price of $5. Generally, tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children.

Marketing manager Darci David says it’s great deal to come out to the zoo and see the red pandas, tigers, penguins, chimpanzees, bears and other animals.

“The zoo is always a great place to come out and get wild and get back connected to the environment and learn about the animals we have here at the zoo. It’s just a great time to come and enjoy the last days here at John Ball Zoo,” she said.

The zoo is expecting some new additions for when guests return in the spring.

“We have a lot of wonderful experiences and events coming out that we will be announcing soon. Some are the furry kind and some are the exhibition kind that we are excited to be announcing,” David said.

John Ball Zoo will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the remainder of the season. Tickets can be purchased at the zoo or online at jbzoo.org/tickets.

A date hasn’t yet been set for the 2022 reopening.