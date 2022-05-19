GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Foster Care Awareness Month continues, a virtual town hall will be held to bring attention to the need for foster families and highlight racial bias in Michigan’s foster care system.

“There is disproportionality of children of color who are removed from home,” says Laura Mitchell, the executive director of foster care services for Samaritas.

Streaming Thursday morning on WOODTV.com, Mitchell joined the WOOD TV Live Desk to share more about the virtual town hall.

“In Michigan, 31% of the children are children of color. However, they comprise 51% of the children who are in foster care in Michigan,” Mitchell added.

Mitchell says the virtual town hall will discuss efforts to address this issue for children of color. Demetrius Starling, the executive director of MDHHS’ Children’s Services Agency and Kim Reese, director of the Michigan Race Equity Diversity Inclusion Office, will be two of the panelists featured this morning. Representatives from Samaritas and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will also be featured.

“In Michigan, we have a strong need for foster families,” says Mitchell. “I’m hoping that people will be moved to consider being foster parents,” she added.

The virtual town hall will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and stream from the WOOD TV Live Desk on woodtv.com and the WOOD TV8 Facebook page.

The entire Live Desk conversation with Laura Mitchell can be found in the player at the top of this article.