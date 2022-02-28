Virtual town hall explores racism and religion involving indigenous people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “Anything that I can do to help heal racism in this community, the better,” Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation tribal citizen Levi Rickert said.

Rickert is one of three panelists for a Monday night virtual town hall that will discuss religion and racism on indigenous people and the land. The town hall will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When he gets the opportunity to speak, he echoes a message of healing racism in the community. He hopes his experiences and stories will help inform those who simply may not know about who inhabited specific lands prior to European contact.

Rickert says he’s happy to be a part of the discussion as it seems Native Americans can often be viewed as the forgotten minority.

“I’m really strong in healing, people living together in peace. I think you can borrow what’s even happening in Ukraine right now. I think that people are being exploited by one man’s greed, and often that’s what happens here in the United States is greed that left our people without land quite frankly. So, I just think that we’re at a time in modern society that we all need to live together and try to co-exist and live in a very peaceful manner,” Rickert said.

To take part and register in Monday’s town hall, fill out the registration form here.