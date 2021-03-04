Virtual hiring event for construction jobs to be held next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In celebration of National Women in Construction Week, West Michigan Works! will be hosting a virtual hiring event next week.

The virtual construction hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. Participants can register for 15-minute phone conversations with construction employers. It’s open to all job seekers.

Those who are interested can register online. Registration is open until 5 p.m. Monday, March 8.

National Women in Construction Week, held from March 7 to March 13, raises awareness of opportunities for women in construction. West Michigan Works! cites U.S. Census Bureau data that shows women hold 14% of construction jobs in Michigan.