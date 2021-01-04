Virtual for months, GRPS sets date to get kids back in classrooms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While several districts returned for in-person learning after the winter break and with the OK from the state for high schoolers to go back to class, all the students within Grand Rapids Public Schools remained at home Monday.

GRPS is one of the only districts in West Michigan that has spent the entire school year so far completely remote.

That will change in a few weeks as the district prepares to open its doors to students following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

“Right now we need all hands on deck. We need every tool in the tool shed and as much flexibility as possible,” district spokesman John Helmholdt told News 8 Monday.

The district’s Return to Learn plan was meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 but has also resulted in many challenges for students on the other end. Helmholdt said the number of absent students has increased, ranging from 10% to 20% per day, though he noted the rate varies from school to school. School officials also noticed a number of unenrolled students.

“From the number of kids whose parents completed the online enrollment form to post-Count Day audit, we’re down 850 students. That’s pretty substantial and I know there’s statewide news of about 50,000 students being unaccounted for,” Helmholdt said.

The district also says this school year, about 25% of their students did not take the MAP statewide standardized test.

After receiving new guidance from the state and local health departments, GRPS officials say they feel confident in bringing students back to the classroom.

They say it is clear that the additional support students get while learning in person is important.

“I think the overwhelming feeling is that what’s best for the well-being of our students is for them to be back in person,” Helmholdt said.

When GRPS begins in-person learning, students will be split in half and attend on alternating schedules. About 75% of families have already chosen to return to the classroom. The district says because advice from the medical community is always changing, they will remain prepared to return to remote learning if necessary.

“This is still subject to change. We are now in the post-new year, post-holiday break where there were a lot of gatherings, individuals were coming together, and so there’s an expected spike that could happen here in the next two weeks,” Helmholdt said.

The hybrid in-person learning schedule will begin Jan. 19. Helmholdt says the district chose to start after Martin Luther King Jr. Day to allow students who gathered over the holiday to have a quarantine period.

Students will still have the option of 100% virtual learning. More information about the schedule can be found on GRPS’s website.